Hold Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

Oct 26, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Zensar Technologies with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies (Zensar) offers application & IMS services to hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and BFSI. Zensar has grown organically and inorganically over the years • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 19%).

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Zensar at Rs 225 i.e. 12x P/E on FY25E.

Zensar Technologies - 251022 - icici

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies
first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:48 pm
