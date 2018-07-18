Hold Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 610: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee reported yet another set of good results; 1Q consolidated revenues [+15.0% yoy] were marginally below our forecast, but EBITDA [+16.8%] came in c.2% higher, thanks to lower content and employee expenses. Normalised 1Q PAT was 10% lower, driven by higher depreciation, lower interest & other income and higher tax rate (37% vs. JMe 35.0%). Domestic ad revenue growth was strong at 22.3% yoy, and management shared a bullish outlook based on higher TV ad-spend growth than initial forecasts (made by Agencies) and continuing gains in viewership share for Zee led by Regional GECs. We believe a 20% ad growth in FY19, combined with low-teens growth in domestic subscription [DSR] and a modest margin expansion, should help Zee deliver EBITDA growth of nearly 20% in FY19. In our view, investor-concerns about Zee’s lower ‘cash conversion’ continuing in future and adverse impact of digital/OTT on core TV business appear exaggerated and premature. The large build-up of content/movie inventory seen in FY18 was exceptional, driven by planned launch of regional movie channels and Malayalam GEC, aggressive movie-production slate, and OTT expansion. Further, Indian TV market is still under-penetrated, and Zee is following a differentiated OTT strategy in our view, with a focus on Originals and exclusive movie premieres. We continue to like Zee’s strong diversified franchise and execution.

Outlook

Stock is down 14% over last 8-10 weeks, and at forward P/E of 28x (8% discount to trailing six-year average), offers an attractive entry point in our view. Key downside risk is short-term impact on DSR growth post implementation of TRAI’s TV tariff order in January 2019.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.