you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 610: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated July 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
JM Financial's research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee reported yet another set of good results; 1Q consolidated revenues [+15.0% yoy] were marginally below our forecast, but EBITDA [+16.8%] came in c.2% higher, thanks to lower content and employee expenses. Normalised 1Q PAT was 10% lower, driven by higher depreciation, lower interest & other income and higher tax rate (37% vs. JMe 35.0%). Domestic ad revenue growth was strong at 22.3% yoy, and management shared a bullish outlook based on higher TV ad-spend growth than initial forecasts (made by Agencies) and continuing gains in viewership share for Zee led by Regional GECs. We believe a 20% ad growth in FY19, combined with low-teens growth in domestic subscription [DSR] and a modest margin expansion, should help Zee deliver EBITDA growth of nearly 20% in FY19. In our view, investor-concerns about Zee’s lower ‘cash conversion’ continuing in future and adverse impact of digital/OTT on core TV business appear exaggerated and premature. The large build-up of content/movie inventory seen in FY18 was exceptional, driven by planned launch of regional movie channels and Malayalam GEC, aggressive movie-production slate, and OTT expansion. Further, Indian TV market is still under-penetrated, and Zee is following a differentiated OTT strategy in our view, with a focus on Originals and exclusive movie premieres. We continue to like Zee’s strong diversified franchise and execution.


Outlook


Stock is down 14% over last 8-10 weeks, and at forward P/E of 28x (8% discount to trailing six-year average), offers an attractive entry point in our view. Key downside risk is short-term impact on DSR growth post implementation of TRAI’s TV tariff order in January 2019.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

