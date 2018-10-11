App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 610: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated October 10, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee reported yet another strong set of results; 2QFY19 consolidated revenues (+25% yoy) were c.6% [INR 1.1bn] ahead of our forecast, led by c.10% [+540mn] beat on subscription (+21.3%), 2.4% [280mn] beat on ad (+22.7%) and c.19% [250mn] beat on Other revenues. 2Q EBITDA (+37.6%) was 13.5% [800mn] higher; EBITDA margin of 34.2% [235bps ahead] was the best-ever for Zee despite OTT losses. Normalised 2Q PAT was 6% higher; effective tax rate was 38.8% vs. our 35.0% forecast. Zee reported strong user and engagement metrics for Zee5; Sep-18 MAUs [monthly active users] of 41.3mn were up 190% from Apr-18, while average time spent per user was 31 minutes per day. Zee5 climbed to the #2 position among entertainment OTTs in Sep-18 [Google Play store rankings].Zee’s 1HFY19 revenue and EBITDA growth rates were 20% and 27.3% respectively, driven by 21%, 19% and 40% growth respectively, in ad, domestic subscription [DSR] and other revenues. While we remain bullish on ad growth sustaining at 20%+ in 2HFY19, we expect a significant slowdown in EBITDA growth, as: (1) 1H DSR growth was boosted by early closure of distribution deals + catch up revenues, and 2H growth should normalise to low-teens; (2) growth in other revenues would slow down, as 2H base quarter was boosted by big-ticket movie release [Secret Superstar]; and (3) EBITDA margin is unsustainable and may drop below 30% from c.31% in 2HFY18, driven by pick up in Zee5 losses [higher content costs, int’l roll out] and costs associated with the planned launch of Malayalam GEC in Dec-18.


Outlook


We continue to like Zee’s strong diversified franchise and execution, and its differentiated OTT strategy; however, stock may be range-bound in the near-term, post recent 11% upmove and the likely 2H growth slowdown. Our estimates are TP are under review.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 11, 2018 05:46 pm

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

