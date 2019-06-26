Hold Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 365: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment’s Q4FY19 performance was better than anticipated led by superior ad growth (~16% YoY vs. ~11% expected) and higher other sales and services (Rs 236.5 crore vs. expected Rs 160 crore) aided by movies income. Subscription revenue growth, which grew modestly by 3.4% YoY to Rs 565.3 crore, largely in line with our expectations. The beat on the topline percolated to EBITDA that came in higher at Rs 577.6 crore, up 14.1% YoY, with margins of 28.6% vs. expectations of 27%. Reported PAT, however, came in only a tad higher at Rs 292 crore, as it was partially was impacted by one-time impairment charge of Rs 21.8 crore pertaining to goodwill impairment in the online media business.

Outlook

Near term concerns like a softer outlook from key categories like FMCG & other consumers, NTO led transitory impact and relative delay of stake sale (possibility of financial investors taking up stake that could entail lower valuations) makes us cautious. Furthermore, steep and aggressive spending in content (also to enhance Zee5 offering) reflects the cash burn needs to stay relevant. We note that the company in FY19 has incurred a staggering ~Rs 1900 crore to beef up content (~Rs 1200 crore inventory increase and ~Rs 693 crore as deposits for future output deals). Consequent FCF was merely Rs 230 crore in FY19. We maintain HOLD and cut our target price to Rs 365/share, valuing it at 18x FY21E P/E (vs. 20x earlier).

