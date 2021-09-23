Hold Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment (Zee) is one of the largest listed media companies in India, which owns and operates a bouquet of 49 TV channels across 11 languages and also an OTT app Zee5. The company’s TV network share dropped to 17% in Q1FY22 vs. 18.9% in Q4FY21 due to lockdown disruption and weak performance in categories such as Hindi GEC, Tamil and Marathi.

Outlook

We, however raise our target multiple to 20x vs. 12x earlier, to account for this new development. We value Zee at Rs 330/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More