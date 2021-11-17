Hold Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment (Zee) is one of the largest listed media companies in India, which owns and operates a bouquet of 49 TV channels across 11 languages and also an OTT app Zee5. The company’s TV network viewership share improved 70 bps QoQ to 17.7%, albeit lower than Q2FY21 market share of 19% due to relatively soft performance in segments such as Marathi, Tamil and Hindi GEC.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating. We value Zee at Rs 330 i.e. 20x FY23E EV/EBITDA.

