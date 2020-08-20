172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-zee-entertainment-target-of-rs-195-icici-direct-5729621.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 195: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee Entertainment’s (Zee) Q1FY21 was all about management’s effort to address investors’ concerns on strategy, related party transaction, balance sheet. Results, as expected, were weak with ad revenues fall of ~65% YoY (domestic ad decline of 66.1%) given the lack of fresh content. Subscription growth of 5% YoY, primarily led by Zee5 growth, remained a solace. Higher-than-expected operational costs (purchase of licensed content, continued amortisation cost of movies, digital shows) and employee costs led to EBITDA at Rs 219.9 crore, down 66.7% YoY. EBITDA margin was at 16.8%, down 1609 bps YoY. Reported PAT was at Rs 30.4 crore, down 94.3% YoY.


Outlook


We do, however, increase our target multiple from 9x FY22 P/E to 11x FY22 P/E with a revised target price of Rs 195/share (Rs 150/share, earlier). Maintain HOLD rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:36 pm

