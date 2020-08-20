172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-zee-entertainment-target-of-rs-190-emkay-global-financial-5729581.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 190: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Zee Entertainment


Z IN posted poor operating performance, with EBITDA declining 67% yoy, accentuated by higher-than-expected opex. Advertising revenues fell 65% yoy, while domestic subscription revenues surprised once again by rising 6% yoy, driven by ZEE5. Management expects ad revenues to bounce back from H2FY21. Conversely, subscription revenue is anticipated to moderate, due to an inability to effect price hikes. While the viewership share has eroded meaningfully during the lockdown, it is starting to reverse. The company has improved disclosures with quarterly balance sheet, standardized ZEE5 metrics and strengthened corporate governance policies. Consistent FCF generation is key for sustained re-rating given the underperformance in the recent past.


Outlook


We remain watchful of timely subscription receivables from Dish and Siti, and investments in Sugarbox. The improvement in disclosures and policies, along with corrective steps, is leading us to upgrade Z IN to Hold with a revised TP of Rs190 (11x Sep’22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

