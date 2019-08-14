App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 290: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Wonderla Holidays with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays


Wonderla Holidays (Wonderla) posted strong numbers for Q1FY20 with revenue and PAT growing by 13.2% and 27.5%, respectively, as footfalls increased by 8%. OPM surged by 298 bps. The company acquired land in Chennai for its fourth park, which will improve growth prospects in the medium term. Floods in Kerala and Karnataka will affect Q2 performance; Impact will be lesser as Q2 is a seasonally weak quarter besides the low base of Q2FY2019 due to Kerala floods.


Outlook


We have fine-tuned estimates to factor in expected muted performance in Q2; we maintain Hold with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 290.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wonderla Holidays

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.