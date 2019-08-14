Hold Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 290: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Wonderla Holidays with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays
Wonderla Holidays (Wonderla) posted strong numbers for Q1FY20 with revenue and PAT growing by 13.2% and 27.5%, respectively, as footfalls increased by 8%. OPM surged by 298 bps. The company acquired land in Chennai for its fourth park, which will improve growth prospects in the medium term. Floods in Kerala and Karnataka will affect Q2 performance; Impact will be lesser as Q2 is a seasonally weak quarter besides the low base of Q2FY2019 due to Kerala floods.
Outlook
We have fine-tuned estimates to factor in expected muted performance in Q2; we maintain Hold with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 290.
