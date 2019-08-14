Hold Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 290: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays

Wonderla Holidays (Wonderla) posted strong numbers for Q1FY20 with revenue and PAT growing by 13.2% and 27.5%, respectively, as footfalls increased by 8%. OPM surged by 298 bps. The company acquired land in Chennai for its fourth park, which will improve growth prospects in the medium term. Floods in Kerala and Karnataka will affect Q2 performance; Impact will be lesser as Q2 is a seasonally weak quarter besides the low base of Q2FY2019 due to Kerala floods.

Outlook

We have fine-tuned estimates to factor in expected muted performance in Q2; we maintain Hold with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 290.

