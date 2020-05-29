App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wonderla Holidays target of Rs 145: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Wonderla Holidays with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated May 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays


Q4FY2020 numbers were affected by a sharp decline of 31% in footfalls as parks were shut in the last few days of March. Revenue fell by 30% and OPM declined to 12% due to lower operating leverage. Bangalore, Kochi and Hyderabad parks saw footfalls drop by 38%, 31% and 22%, respectively, led by a fall in group bookings and walk-ins. Ticketing and non-ticketing revenue also declined. We expect H1FY2021 to remain subdued, as parks are expected to remain shut in most parts for H1FY2021. If the pandemic normalises, some recovery might be seen in H2YF2021 (at ~40-50% capacity utilisation).



Outlook


The stock has corrected by ~74% in the last three months factoring in near-term uncertainties. It is trading at a discounted valuation of 8.1x its FY2022 EV/EBIDTA; we maintain a Hold rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 145.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wonderla Holidays

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know