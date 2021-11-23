MARKET NEWS

English
Hold Wipro: target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated November 22, 2021.

Broker Research
November 23, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Wipro


Wipro has progressed well on its strategic priorities including acceleration in revenue growth, aggressive hiring of senior talent, improving large deal win momentum, a larger pipeline in Cloud and a lean organizational structure over last one year. Wipro aspires to be lead in terms of global industry growth and a leading technology transformation orchestrator for clients or new business models of clients. Though Wipro is progressing well in its turnaround journey, we believe that a valuation of 23x FY2024E factors in its growth potential. USD revenue growth likely to clock CAGR of 10.4% over FY2022-FY2024E.



Outlook


We maintain a Hold on Wipro with an unchanged PT of Rs. 750 given an unfavourable risk-reward ratio and supply-side challenges in the near-term.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wipro
first published: Nov 23, 2021 01:52 pm

