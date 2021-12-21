Hold Wipro; target of Rs 700: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on Wipro

Wipro has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Austin, Texas-headquartered Edgile LLC (Edgile), a cybersecurity consulting provider focused on risk and compliance, information and cloud security and digital identity, for a cash consideration of USD230mn (~5.2x EV/Sales on CY20 sales).

Outlook

We have a Hold rating on the stock with a TP of Rs700 at 25x Dec’23E EPS.

