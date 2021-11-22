MARKET NEWS

Hold Wipro; target of Rs 680: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated November 20, 2021.

November 22, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Wipro


At its analyst meet, Wipro reiterated its strategy focused on five strategic priorities to accelerate revenue growth further. A simplified operating model and a focus on prioritized markets have led to superior growth performance in the last few quarters. Wipro's bet on the cloud ecosystem has yielded desired results, with revenue growing at a CQGR of 6.4% over the last 4 quarters. It now accounts for 30%+ of revenues and 1/3rd of the total deal pipeline. Wipro plans to invest USD1bn over 3 years to accelerate growth. Wipro expects margins to sustain at current levels on the back of benefits accruing from pyramid rationalization, higher offshoring and revenue acceleration-led operating leverage invested back into domain and solution capabilities, M&A, and the front-end sales team.




Outlook


The company has delivered a strong operating performance in the last few quarters on the back of demand tailwinds, a simplified operating model and a focused market approach. However, the valuation remains rich, not leaving any margin of error. We retain Hold with a Sep'22 TP of Rs 680 at 25x Sep'23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Wipro
first published: Nov 22, 2021 02:03 pm

