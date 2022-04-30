English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Wipro: target of Rs 580: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Wipro


    For Q4FY22, Wipro’s OPM lagged our expectations, while revenue was in line with estimates. Net employee additions, client mining, logo additions and deal ACVs stayed strong, but attrition continued to inch up. The management guided for revenue growth of 1-3% q-o-q for Q1FY2023, below expectations of 2-4%. Record-high deal pipeline and strong net hiring indicate the strong underlying demand going ahead. Supply-side challenges, wage revision, rising discretionary expenses, and investments in frontline sales to weigh on its margins over next 2-3 quarters. Management guided EBIT margin to remain at 17-17.5% for FY2023.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Hold on Wipro with a revised PT of Rs. 580, given robust ACVs, strong client mining and improved service portfolio due to capability-based acquisitions.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wipro
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.