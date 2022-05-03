 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Wipro; target of Rs 575: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 03, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro

Wipro is an IT, consulting & BPO player catering to BFSI, health, consumer, energy & utility, technology and communication. With over 230000 employees, it serves clients across six continents • Consistent payout (~70%), healthy OCF to EBITDA ratio of ~89%.

Outlook

We revise our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Wipro at Rs 575 i.e. 21x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wipro
first published: May 3, 2022 09:54 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.