MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Wipro; target of Rs 565: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated July 16, 2021.

Broker Research
July 16, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Wipro


Wipro’s IT services revenue grew 12.2% QoQ (12% CC; 4.9% organic) to USD2.4bn in Q1FY22, beating our estimates. IT services EBITM declined 320bps QoQ to 17.8% due to the wage hike, Capco integration and investments in senior leadership hiring. Wipro guided IT services revenue to be in the range of USD2,535-2,583mn in Q2, implying 5-7% QoQ growth. Management remains fairly confident of delivering double-digit organic revenue growth in FY22. It reiterated EBITM guidance of 17-17.5% for FY22. Wipro signed 8 large deals with a combined TCV of USD715mn in Q1. Management indicated that the deal pipeline remains robust across markets with a good mix of small and large deals, offering good revenue visibility. We raise FY22E/FY23E/FY24E EPS by 4.3%/3.1%/2.7%, factoring in Q1 performance and higher growth assumptions.


Outlook


Wipro delivered a strong revenue performance in Q1; however, the valuation remains rich (low single-digit valuation discount to Infosys despite ~5% lower earnings CAGR expectations over FY21-24E and ~10% lower ROE). Retain Hold with a revised TP of Rs565 (earlier Rs550).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Wipro
first published: Jul 16, 2021 01:24 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.