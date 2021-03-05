English
Hold Wipro; target of Rs 450: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated March 05, 2021.

March 05, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Wipro


Wipro has signed an agreement to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy to the BFSI industry, for a cash consideration of USD1.45bn (~2x EV/Sales on a trailing basis). This acquisition will strengthen Wipro’s positioning in the BFSI sector with integrated, endto-end consulting and digital transformation capabilities. It will create significant crossselling opportunities and aid wallet share expansion across existing clients. Integration of a low-margin business (Capco operates at mid to high single-digit margins; similar to Wipro’s onsite business) and higher non-cash charges are likely to impact EBITM by ~200bps in the first year. Margins will improve on revenue and cost synergies from the second year. The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive in the third year. Capco acquisition reflects Wipro’s aspiration and bold bet to accelerate revenue growth and augment capabilities. Most of the Consulting business acquisitions across the industry failed to deliver anticipated revenue synergies in the past.



Outlook


We maintain the Hold rating with a revised TP of Rs450 at 20x FY23E earnings (earlier 18x). The target multiple was revised to negate the impact of non-cash charges and directionally positive acquisition.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Wipro
first published: Mar 5, 2021 01:38 pm

