    Hold Wipro; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    May 03, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Wipro

    Wipro’s Q4 results disappointed with CC revenue de-growth of 0.6% q-o-q (vs. estimate of 0.2% q-o-q growth and underperformed peers) as macro headwinds impacted BFSI/Tech verticals while EBIT margin of 16.3% (flat q-o-q) was in line. Wipro’s announced its largest ever buyback of 12,000 crore at Rs 445/share representing 4.91% of its equity. The acceptance ratio for retail investors during the previous three buybacks ranged from 53.5% to ~100% and buyback premium to cushion stock price in near term. Weak Q1FY24 CC revenue guidance at -3.0% to -1.0% despite decent large deal wins of $1.1 bn (up 8.4% q-o-q) and TCV of $4.1 bn (up 29% y-o-y) in FY23 and reflects cut in discretionary client spending. EBIT margin expected to sustain at past few quarters level.

    Outlook

    Although near term outlook remains uncertain, buyback should support Wipro’s stock price in the near term. Hence, we maintain our Hold rating on Wipro with unchanged PT of Rs. 420. The stock trades at 17.7x/15.6x FY24E/FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 3, 2023 12:55 pm