Hold Wipro; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Wipro

Wipro’s Q4 results disappointed with CC revenue de-growth of 0.6% q-o-q (vs. estimate of 0.2% q-o-q growth and underperformed peers) as macro headwinds impacted BFSI/Tech verticals while EBIT margin of 16.3% (flat q-o-q) was in line. Wipro’s announced its largest ever buyback of 12,000 crore at Rs 445/share representing 4.91% of its equity. The acceptance ratio for retail investors during the previous three buybacks ranged from 53.5% to ~100% and buyback premium to cushion stock price in near term. Weak Q1FY24 CC revenue guidance at -3.0% to -1.0% despite decent large deal wins of $1.1 bn (up 8.4% q-o-q) and TCV of $4.1 bn (up 29% y-o-y) in FY23 and reflects cut in discretionary client spending. EBIT margin expected to sustain at past few quarters level.

Outlook

Although near term outlook remains uncertain, buyback should support Wipro’s stock price in the near term. Hence, we maintain our Hold rating on Wipro with unchanged PT of Rs. 420. The stock trades at 17.7x/15.6x FY24E/FY25E EPS.

