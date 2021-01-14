MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Wipro; target of Rs 420: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated January 13, 2021.

Broker Research
January 14, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Wipro


Wipro reported in-line revenue at USD2.1bn (3.4% QoQ CC). IT services EBITM surprised positively, expanding 240bps QoQ to 21.7% (270bps ahead of our expectations), led by revenue acceleration, high offshoring (52.7% vs 50.4% QoQ) and operating efficiencies. The new simplified and leaner operating model was implemented across the organization from Jan 1, 2021, under which the number of P&Ls will be reduced to 4 from 26. It will help in faster decision making, more effective go-to-market and client centric approach. The company has guided IT Services revenue to be in the range of USD2,102-2,143mn in Q4, implying 1.5% to 3.5% growth QoQ. It expects salary hike and investments in frontend sales and domain capabilities to impact margins in Q4. We raise FY21/22/23E EPS by 9.7%/10.9%/10.4% as we factor in Q3 performance, better EBITM and robust deal signings.



Outlook


Wipro has shown better performance in Q3; however, weakness persists in client metrics. Given rich valuations and patchy performance in the past, we maintain Hold with a revised TP of Rs 420 (earlier Rs 380).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Wipro
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.