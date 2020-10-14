172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-wipro-target-of-rs-360-emkay-global-financial-5962401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wipro; target of Rs 360: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated October 13, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Wipro


IT services revenue grew 3.7% QoQ to US$1,992mn (2.0% cc terms) in the Sept’20 quarter. EBIT margin for IT services expanded 30bps QoQ to 19.3%, on account of better operating efficiencies. Revenue growth saw broad-based recovery sequentially, led by Communications (4.6% cc), Consumer (4.5% cc), Healthcare (4.1% cc), BFSI (3.7% cc) and Manufacturing (3.5% cc). Softness persisted in Technology (-4.7% cc) and ENU (-2.4% cc) verticals. All regions posted sequential growth. Wipro reinstated guidance practice and guided for 1.5-3.5% QoQ cc growth for the Dec’20 quarter. Organic growth is likely to be around 1-3% QoQ cc. Wipro aspires to maintain margins within the narrow range ex-currency. Wipro made some progress in accelerating growth in the last few quarters but it is still not broad-based and consistent; and effect of changes in the business strategy under new leadership needs to be seen.


Outlook


Given rich valuations and patchy performance in the past, we assume coverage on Wipro with Hold and a TP of Rs360 at 18x Sept’22E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Wipro

