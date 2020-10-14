Hold Wipro; target of Rs 360: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Wipro

IT services revenue grew 3.7% QoQ to US$1,992mn (2.0% cc terms) in the Sept’20 quarter. EBIT margin for IT services expanded 30bps QoQ to 19.3%, on account of better operating efficiencies. Revenue growth saw broad-based recovery sequentially, led by Communications (4.6% cc), Consumer (4.5% cc), Healthcare (4.1% cc), BFSI (3.7% cc) and Manufacturing (3.5% cc). Softness persisted in Technology (-4.7% cc) and ENU (-2.4% cc) verticals. All regions posted sequential growth. Wipro reinstated guidance practice and guided for 1.5-3.5% QoQ cc growth for the Dec’20 quarter. Organic growth is likely to be around 1-3% QoQ cc. Wipro aspires to maintain margins within the narrow range ex-currency. Wipro made some progress in accelerating growth in the last few quarters but it is still not broad-based and consistent; and effect of changes in the business strategy under new leadership needs to be seen.

Outlook

Given rich valuations and patchy performance in the past, we assume coverage on Wipro with Hold and a TP of Rs360 at 18x Sept’22E earnings.

