Hold Wipro; target of Rs 330: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Wipro

Wipro’s Q1FY19 IT services revenue at USD2,027mn (down 1.7% QoQ, up 0.1% cc) marginally surpassed Street’s 2.0% decline estimate. EBIT margin at 16.1%, drawing INR2,542mn benefit from sale of data centre business, surpassed Street’s 15.5% estimate. Key highlights: i) 0.3-2.3% Q2FY19 organic revenue growth guidance; ii) robust demand environment with double-digit YoY spurt in order book; iii) challenges in India, communication, utilities & HPS businesses, but strong revenue momentum in BFSI & US; and iv) healthy growth in digital (up 6.2% QoQ cc). Management’s commentary, yet again, bolsters our Most bullish demand environment stance.

Outlook

However, client-specific concerns, weakness in India and headwinds in HPS, utilities & communications will continue to weigh on growth. While we raise the sector’s multiple in light of the robust demand environment, we will wait for these issues to ebb before raising Wipro’s multiple. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of INR330.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.