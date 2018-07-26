App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wipro; target of Rs 320: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated July 21, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Wipro


Wipro (WPRO) reported 1QFY19 that was a tad above the modest expectations; the 0.3-2.3% QoQ USD revenue growth guidance indicates the drag from client-specific issues visible over the last two quarters has subsided. The top client continues to grow (+31% YoY) + deal traction appears to be improving. However, continued uncertainties in HPS + near-term weakness in Utilities and Manufacturing verticals gives little confidence in USD revenue growth converging with peers over FY19-20 even after factoring in the Alight Solutions partnership announced with the 1QFY19 results. On the positive side, WPRO’s differentiated digital portfolio, limited exposure to the US BFS, healthy cash-flows and a prudent capital allocation policy lends downside support.


Outlook


The stock’s valuation too has moderated vs. peers, post the soft 4QFY18. That said, while an in-line 1QFY19 could give comfort, we believe investors’ engagement may remain low pending a sustained recovery in the revenue growth. Maintain HOLD; our revised PT of INR 320 (INR 300 earlier) is at 14x target PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations #Wipro

