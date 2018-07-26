Hold Wipro; target of Rs 320: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Wipro

Wipro (WPRO) reported 1QFY19 that was a tad above the modest expectations; the 0.3-2.3% QoQ USD revenue growth guidance indicates the drag from client-specific issues visible over the last two quarters has subsided. The top client continues to grow (+31% YoY) + deal traction appears to be improving. However, continued uncertainties in HPS + near-term weakness in Utilities and Manufacturing verticals gives little confidence in USD revenue growth converging with peers over FY19-20 even after factoring in the Alight Solutions partnership announced with the 1QFY19 results. On the positive side, WPRO’s differentiated digital portfolio, limited exposure to the US BFS, healthy cash-flows and a prudent capital allocation policy lends downside support.

Outlook

The stock’s valuation too has moderated vs. peers, post the soft 4QFY18. That said, while an in-line 1QFY19 could give comfort, we believe investors’ engagement may remain low pending a sustained recovery in the revenue growth. Maintain HOLD; our revised PT of INR 320 (INR 300 earlier) is at 14x target PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.