you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wipro; target of Rs 300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated July 22, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wipro


Wipro's 1QFY19 results were a mixed bag. Revenues for the quarter came at USD2027mn down 1.7% QoQ and above our estimates (USD2017mn). Constant currency growth for the quarter stood at 0.1% and above our estimates (We estimated 1% decline in constant currency revenues). Hence, cc revenue growth was above our estimates and came at the upper end of the guidance. Wipro's had guided for 2QFY19 USD revenues at USD2009-2050mn which implies a 0.3-2.3% QoQ growth (Excluding the data center sale impact). IT services EBIT margin for the quarter came at 17.2% up 120bps QoQ.


Outlook


However, this includes an exceptional gain of Rs2529mn from the sale of data center business. Excluding this one off gain , IT services EBIT margin is at 15.5% down 50bps QoQ and below our estimates (Ple: 16.5%). PAT for the quarter came at Rs21.2bn was 7.5% above our estimates aided by exceptional gain from data center business. Adjusting for the same, APAT would be Rs18.7bn and below our estimates (Ple: Rs19.7bn).


First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:12 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Wipro

