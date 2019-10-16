Hold Wipro; target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated October 15, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Wipro
Reported in-line revenue performance, while EBIT IT margin remained ahead of our modest expectations considering wage revision and drop in utilisation rates. Guided revenue growth of 0.8% - 2.8% for Q3FY2020E, above our expectation. Organic growth guidance stands at 0.2-2.2% q-o-q CC, marginally ahead of our estimates. With inconsistent execution along with macro uncertainties, Wipro’s revenue growth is expected to remain at bottom quartile among tier-I companies.
Outlook
We maintain our Hold rating on Wipro with a PT of Rs. 285.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .