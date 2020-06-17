App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Westlife Development; target of Rs 300: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Westlife Development with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated June 13, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Westlife Development


Growth capital augmentation appears a necessity and hence high probability, in our view. Westlife is focusing on mitigating the impact of weak demand. We like the initiatives to drive revenue (focus on delivery, drive-through, takeaway and onthe-go – together contribute >50% of revenues) and cost savings (renegotiating rents, closing unprofitable stores, reimagining supply chain = lower fixed costs). Long-term benefits from expansion of food-service market remains intact. That said, combination of medium-term pressure on growth and high operating leverage business structure are headwinds.



Outlook


Although transitory, this could lower the ability for medium-term store expansion which is integral to current fair value. Retain HOLD.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:10 am

