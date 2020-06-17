Hold Westlife Development; target of Rs 300: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Westlife Development with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated June 13, 2020.
ICICI Securities research report on Westlife Development
Growth capital augmentation appears a necessity and hence high probability, in our view. Westlife is focusing on mitigating the impact of weak demand. We like the initiatives to drive revenue (focus on delivery, drive-through, takeaway and onthe-go – together contribute >50% of revenues) and cost savings (renegotiating rents, closing unprofitable stores, reimagining supply chain = lower fixed costs). Long-term benefits from expansion of food-service market remains intact. That said, combination of medium-term pressure on growth and high operating leverage business structure are headwinds.
Outlook
Although transitory, this could lower the ability for medium-term store expansion which is integral to current fair value. Retain HOLD.
