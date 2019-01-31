App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wabco India; target of Rs 6800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Wabco India with a target price of Rs 6800 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Wabco India


Wabco India (WIL) reported a healthy Q3FY19 performance WIL's revenue grew 7.7% YoY to Rs 700 crore. While net sales amounted to Rs 653.2 crore (up 6.1% YoY), other operating income grew 35.8% YoY to Rs 46.7 crore. We estimate that the core Air Actuation System segment and exports would each have grown ~5% YoY. Other operating income includes income from Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) EBITDA at Rs 100.5 crore was flattish YoY with corresponding EBITDA margins at 14.4% (down 107 bps YoY) Its other income for the quarter was at Rs 9.7 crore against its recent run rate of ~Rs 25 crore Subsequently, reported PAT dipped 6.3% YoY to Rs 59.8 crore.


Outlook


We value Wabco at Rs 6800 i.e. 32x P/E (in line with the company’s long term one-year forward multiple of ~30x) on FY20E EPS of Rs 212.3/share and assign a HOLD rating to the stock. We also draw comfort from healthy cash flow generation at Wabco with present CFO yield at ~2.5% and FCF yield at ~2%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #WABCO India

