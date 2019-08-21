App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wabco India; target of Rs 6510: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on Wabco India with a target price of Rs 6510 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Wabco India


Wabco India (WIL) reported a muted performance in Q1FY20. WIL's revenues for the quarter declined 14.7% YoY to Rs 638 crore. EBITDA came in at Rs 87.0 crore with attendant EBITDA margins at 13.6% (up 76 bps QoQ). The company realised better gross margin expansion than anticipated (up 89 bps QoQ), with other expenses also supportive. Employee costs as a percentage of sales, however, rose 75 bps sequentially. Consequent reported PAT fell 26.7% YoY to Rs 54.8 crore.


Outlook


Valuing the stock at 39x FY21E EPS of Rs 165.8, we ascribe a target price of Rs 6,510 and maintain our HOLD rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #WABCO India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.