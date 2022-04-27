Hold VST Industries; target of Rs 3425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Industries
VST Industries (VST) is a cigarette company in India, involved in manufacturing, marketing cigarettes & trading of unmanufactured tobacco • The company has two cigarettes manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, AP. It has five major brands which includes, ‘Total’, ‘Charms’, ‘Moment’, ‘Special’, & ‘Edition’ and a direct distribution reach of over 1.1 million outlets.
Outlook
We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We maintain our Hold rating with a target price of Rs 3425 valuing the business 14x FY24 earnings.
