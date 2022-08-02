English
    Hold VST Industries; target of Rs 3424: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on VST Industries with a target price of Rs 3424 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on VST Industries


    VST Industries (VST) is cigarette company in India, involved in manufacturing, marketing cigarettes & trading of unmanufactured tobacco • The company has two cigarettes manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, AP. It has five major brands which includes, ‘Total’, ‘Charms’, ‘Moment’, ‘Special’, & ‘Edition’ and a direct distribution reach of over 1.1 million outlets.


    Outlook


    We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We maintain our Hold rating & target of Rs3425 valuing the business 14x FY24 earnings.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

