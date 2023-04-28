Hold Voltas; target of Rs 848: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltas

Voltas (VOLT) is continuously losing its market share in RAC (Feb-23 YTD market share at 21.9% v/s 22.8%/22.5% in Sep/Dec’22 and 18.2% in Feb-23) and we believe in coming year competition will increase as players like Blue Star, Lloyd, Daikin and LG India are soon expected to come up with their own manufacturing facilities. Management expects good volume growth in upcoming summer season, but not taking price hikes (because of competition) will impact margins. Besides that - challenges related to RAC market share, lower margins in project business and reported losses in Beko JV will also continue. Yet better traction in order flow from domestic project business and healthy order book of Rs 81.5bn provides visibility for EMPS segment. Moreover, VOLT’s FY23 share price declined ~35% YTD, however, has limited downside risk, in our view. Downgrade to ‘HOLD’.

Outlook

We downward revise our FY24/25E adjusted earnings by 12.0%/6.5% to factor in 1) gross margin contraction given price competition in RAC business and 2) margin contraction in EMPS business, due to delay in collections & increase in domestic project business. Accordingly, we reduce UCP segment’s target multiple to 42x from 45x FY25EPS, given concerns on market share sustainability and downgrade to ‘HOLD’ (earlier ‘BUY’) at SOTP based revised TP of Rs848 (earlier Rs970).

