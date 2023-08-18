English
    Hold Voltas; target of Rs 810: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated August 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 18, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
    ICICI Securities' research report on Voltas

    We believe 15% YoY volume growth in a quarter with unfavourable weather conditions indicates early signs of revival in Unitary cooling products segment for Voltas. The company faced dual challenges over past three years such as (1) market share erosion due to steep competitive pressures and (2) reduction in margins due to steep increase in commodity prices. We believe correction in input process could allow Voltas to improve margins and increase more in brand building and distribution investments. Eventually it may allow Voltas to arrest the decline in market shares too. We believe there are early signs of stability emerging in market shares and margins.

    Outlook

    However, we need more comfort on valuations to be more constructive. Retain HOLD with DCF-based revised TP of INR 810 (36x FY25E).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

