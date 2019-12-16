App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Voltas; target of Rs 662: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 662 in its research report dated December 13, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltas


Voltas Analyst meet indicated the likelihood of no immediate price hikes owing to benign commodity costs offsetting customs duty hike. Voltas remains hopeful of continuing the UCP momentum in H2 while maintaining annual margin guidance at 11%. MEP business is focusing on domestic projects as the outlook on urban infrastructure and water management remains positive. With commissioning of Sanand facility in the coming two months Voltbek shall be able to fill gaps in key product segments (Direct-Cool refrigerators and semi-automatic washing machines). However, it is expected to remain in an investment phase over the next 3-4 years given expenses on distribution, branding and stiff competition in white goods market.


Outlook


We estimate the JV to report loss of ~Rs1.5bn/Rs1.2bn in FY20/21. We estimate 18% EPS CAGR over FY19-22 and value the stock at 28x Sept21 EPS. Maintain Hold with a target price of Rs662.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 16, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Voltas

