Hold Voltas; target of Rs 584: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltas
Voltas Analyst meet indicated positive growth momentum in UCP in 1Q but reinforced our cautious stance given long gestation of Voltas-Beko JV. RAC industry has started FY20 on a positive note given strong demand due to harsh summer and low base of 1QFY19. The management has maintained annual margin guidance of 11% in UCP. Voltas-Beko JV performance is in line with internal benchmarks, it is expected to remain in an investment phase over the next 3-4 years given expenses on distribution, branding and stiff competition in white goods market. We estimate the JV to report loss of ~Rs1.5bn/Rs1.2bn in FY20/21. MEP business is focusing on domestic projects in Rural Electrification and Urban Infra as return of NDA Govt is likely to retain continuity in policies.
Outlook
We estimate 15.9% EPS CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 28xFY21 earnings. Maintain Hold.
