Hold Voltas; target of Rs 1185: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 1185 in its research report dated December 08, 2021.

December 09, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Voltas


As per our interaction with management, it is now pinning hopes on a strong summer season for RACs as the high base of Q3FY21 could restrict revenue growth in Q3FY22E. The prior-year quarter benefited from pent-up demand and channel inventory liquidation. In the last three quarters, the blended average price hike has been in the range of 12-15%, and a large part of it was reflected in Q2. Any incremental price increase would depend on commodity price movements. Order inflow in EMPS are expected to improve from Q4. Voltas is forming a compressor manufacturing JV with the aim of bringing in a strong tech partner, the financial aspects of the JV are still being worked out. The focus is on self-reliance and reducing OEM dependency via own manufacturing under the PLI scheme.



Outlook


Management reiterated the EBIT margin guidance for UCP at 11-12%, with expectations for a gradual recovery of the project business' margins. We maintain FY22-24 estimates and rate the stock as Hold, with an unchanged SoTP-based Dec'22 TP of Rs1,185.


Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Voltas
first published: Dec 9, 2021 02:47 pm

