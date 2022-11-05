Hold Voltas; target of Rs 1005: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Voltas

Voltas is a home appliances company specialising in air conditioning and air cooling technology in the B2B and B2C space. The company is a market leader with ~23% market share in RAC • Healthy b/s reflected by strong return ratios (RoE: ~11%, RoCE: ~15%).



Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on stock. We value Voltas at Rs 1005 using SOTP i.e. 7x P/E for EMPS, 9x P/E for EPS and 50x P/E for UCP on FY24E EPS for each.

