    Hold Vinati Organics: target of Rs 2320: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Vinati Organics with a target price of Rs 2320 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Vinati Organics


    Vinati Organics is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemical and organic intermediaries with global market leadership in its two key products- 2- Acrylamido 2 Methylpropane Sulphonic Acid (ATBS) and Isobutyl Benzene (IBB). Starting with IBB and subsequent forays into IB, ATBS, Butyl phenols, the company is now moving towards antioxidants. The company has two manufacturing facilities at Mahad and Lote • In terms of revenue contribution, ATBS constitutes ~40-50% of overall revenue followed by IBB of 20-30% while the rest is from other segments such as IB, Butyl phenols and derivatives.


    Outlook


    We change our rating from BUY to HOLD as the strong outlook for ATBS and newer products has already been factored into the current price. We value Vinati Organics at 45x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2320/share (earlier Rs 2320/share).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vinati Organics
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 04:32 pm
