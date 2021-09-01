MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1639: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended hold rating on Vinati Organics with a target price of Rs 1639 in its research report dated August 30, 2021.

Broker Research
September 01, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Vinati Organics


Fortune Business Insights pegs the specialty chemicals market to stand at $882.6 billion in 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during forecast period. Much of the vibrancy in this growth would largely be driven by growing demand in end-user industries such as pharmacy, FMCG, agro-chemicals, personal care and food segments & improved export demand. Especially, increase in adoption of agrochemicals on account of growing population base combined with rising food demand would be fuelling the growth in the market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period largely attributable to the huge production base concentrated in India and China. Due to stricter environmental norms, tighter financing, and consolidation, there has been a decisive shift in the structure of China’s chemical industry propelling western countries to adopt ‘China Plus One’ business strategy. This coupled with stringent policies in regulatory norms, slow economic growth and rising cost of labor across globe has also improved the sales volume of domestic specialty chemical manufacturers.



Outlook


ROCE is expected to increase this fiscal (21.5%) on account of impressive growth and moderate to 21.6% next fiscal. Yet the current valuation leaves little scope for appreciation. So we assign ‘hold’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs. 1639 (previous target Rs 1072) based on 40x FY23e EPS of Rs 40.97.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #CD Equisearch #Hold #Recommendations #Vinati Organics
first published: Sep 1, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.