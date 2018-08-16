Hold Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1384: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Vinati Organics

Vinati Organics Ltd (VOL) enjoys global leadership in two speciality chemicals, with market share of 70% in IBB and 80% in ATBS. Revenue and PAT grew by 43.9% YoY & 107% YoY led by strong traction in ATBS and customised products. EBITDA margins improved by 740bps YoY to 34.7% due to better product mix and benefits of scale. Led by robust demand for IBB & ATBS in FY19E and pick-up in customised products, we expect current growth momentum to continue. Earnings outlook has significantly improved led by capacity expansion in ATBS and launch of new products in next 1-2 years. We upgrade our earnings estimates by 13% & 21% for FY19 & FY20E. Consequently, earnings to grow at 33% CAGR over FY18-FY20E.

Outlook

Given strong earnings outlook and RoE of 26% (last 5yrs), we value VOL at 28x (27x earlier) on FY20E. However, we downgrade to “Hold” from Buy with a target price of Rs1,384 given sharp up-move in stock prices.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.