Hold Vedanta; target of Rs 110: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Vedanta

Vedanta’s Q4FY20 EBITDA of Rs45.5bn, while in-line, has largely taken support of a superior cost performance in aluminium operations. Operating performance surprised in aluminium, power (TSPL’s provisional performance based on availability?) and steel. Cairn and Zinc International disappointed – Cairn not only on account of an operational miss which seems largely on account of elevated costs as volumes were lower, but also as Vedanta yet again decided to undertake a substantial write-down of Rs173bn in oil and gas assets. We attribute 50% of the valuation to book and hence, any large write-down impacts our valuation as well.

Outlook

Vedanta could generate FCF of Rs70bn and reduce net debt by ~Rs60bn in FY20. We maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs110 (Rs130 earlier).







