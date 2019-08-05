App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Varun Beverages; target of Rs 693: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 693 in its research report dated August August 02, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages


Varun Beverages reported revenues at Rs 2810.5 crore, up 36.5%, led by 43.3% overall volume growth on the back of acquisition of south and west sub-territories from PepsiCo that contributed for two months in the quarter. The India organic volume growth of 18.5% has been led by extended summer and the peak season demand. International volume growth of 34.2% on account of healthy growth in Morocco and Zimbabwe. Despite the integration of low margin South & West territories, EBITDA increased 37.1% to Rs 787.8 crore and the company has been able to maintain its operating margins (12 bps improvement to 28%) on account of benign raw material cost & operating leverage in the business. Led by strong operating profit growth, net profit increased 32% to Rs 405 crore.


Outlook


As volume growth picks up in new territories and the company participates in the manufacturing segment of Tropicana, we expect revenue & earnings CAGR of 21.5% & 25.5% in CY18-21E respectively. However, the company is richly valued at 12.5x EV/EBITDA on CY21E. Hence, we maintain HOLD with a target price of Rs 693/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Varun Beverages

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.