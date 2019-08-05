Hold Varun Beverages; target of Rs 693: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages reported revenues at Rs 2810.5 crore, up 36.5%, led by 43.3% overall volume growth on the back of acquisition of south and west sub-territories from PepsiCo that contributed for two months in the quarter. The India organic volume growth of 18.5% has been led by extended summer and the peak season demand. International volume growth of 34.2% on account of healthy growth in Morocco and Zimbabwe. Despite the integration of low margin South & West territories, EBITDA increased 37.1% to Rs 787.8 crore and the company has been able to maintain its operating margins (12 bps improvement to 28%) on account of benign raw material cost & operating leverage in the business. Led by strong operating profit growth, net profit increased 32% to Rs 405 crore.

Outlook

As volume growth picks up in new territories and the company participates in the manufacturing segment of Tropicana, we expect revenue & earnings CAGR of 21.5% & 25.5% in CY18-21E respectively. However, the company is richly valued at 12.5x EV/EBITDA on CY21E. Hence, we maintain HOLD with a target price of Rs 693/share.

