Hold Varun Beverages; target of Rs 693: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 693 in its research report dated August August 02, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages
Varun Beverages reported revenues at Rs 2810.5 crore, up 36.5%, led by 43.3% overall volume growth on the back of acquisition of south and west sub-territories from PepsiCo that contributed for two months in the quarter. The India organic volume growth of 18.5% has been led by extended summer and the peak season demand. International volume growth of 34.2% on account of healthy growth in Morocco and Zimbabwe. Despite the integration of low margin South & West territories, EBITDA increased 37.1% to Rs 787.8 crore and the company has been able to maintain its operating margins (12 bps improvement to 28%) on account of benign raw material cost & operating leverage in the business. Led by strong operating profit growth, net profit increased 32% to Rs 405 crore.
Outlook
As volume growth picks up in new territories and the company participates in the manufacturing segment of Tropicana, we expect revenue & earnings CAGR of 21.5% & 25.5% in CY18-21E respectively. However, the company is richly valued at 12.5x EV/EBITDA on CY21E. Hence, we maintain HOLD with a target price of Rs 693/share.
