Hold Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1370: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Varun Beverages

VBL’s Q4 EBITDA was 7-19% above Street and our estimates. The beat was led by stronger traction in Sting (16%/10% India volume-mix in Q4/CY22 vs. 5% in CY21), better revenue mix in favor of Sting/smaller SKUs and price hikes. VBL exudes confidence on continuation of strong double-digit volume growth beyond CY22, led by 10-15% distribution expansion (vs. 8-10% targeted earlier). However, such growth would require higher capital employment than our earlier expectations. Inventory days were higher at 55 in CY22 (vs. 45 days, historically) and VBL expects to incur a higher capex of Rs15bn (incl. CWIP) in CY23 vs. earlier target of Rs12bn. Faster traction in Sting and stronger distribution expansion leads to a 5-6% increase in our EBITDA estimates.



Outlook

However, higher capital investment restricts EPS increase to 1-2% and drives a 200-300bps reduction in our RoIC estimates. Lower RoIC leads to a 2% cut to our TP multiple. We maintain HOLD, with TP of Rs1,370/share (based on 37x Mar-25E EPS vs. 38x earlier). Faster scale-up of the foods’ portfolio remains a potential upside.

