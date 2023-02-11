 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1340: ICICI Direct

Feb 11, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 1340 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages

Varun Beverage (VBL) is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including India. Some of the PepsiCo brands produced by VBL include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Nimbooz, Sting, Slice, Tropicana, Aquafina among others. The company has operations in India (except Andhra Pradesh, J&K & Ladakh), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 1340, valuing the business at 45x CY24 PE.