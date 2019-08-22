App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 990: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 990 in its research report dated August 19, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Revenues for the quarter declined 2.9% YoY to Rs 1650.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1742.3 crore). On the segmental front, revenue from the textile division declined 2.2% YoY to Rs 1589.6 crore whereas revenue from acrylic fibre de-grew 13.2% YoY to Rs 86.3 crore. Gross margins improved 114 bps YoY to 47.8%. However, higher employee expenses (up 11% YoY to Rs 146.3 crore) and power expenses (up 16% YoY to Rs 189.9 crore) impacted EBITDA growth. Subsequently, EBITDA margins declined 200 bps YoY to 15.2% (I-direct estimate: 15.4%, Q4FY19: 14.9%). Higher depreciation expense (up 22.7% YoY to Rs 76 crore) and finance cost (up 10.5% YoY to Rs 37.3 crore) further impacted profitability. Hence, PAT de-grew 27% YoY to Rs 116.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 144.8 crore). The Board of Directors has approved the scheme of amalgamation among the company and its subsidiaries VMT Spinning Company Ltd, Vardhman Acrylics Ltd, VTL Investments Ltd and Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Company Ltd. The appointed date for the scheme will be April 1, 2020.


Outlook


The management’s focus would be on converting more yarn to fabric, which would lend better stability to EBITDA margin. We expect the EBITDA margin to be range bound at 16-17% for FY20E, FY21E. We have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 990 (PE of 8x FY21 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.