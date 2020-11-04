172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-vardhman-textiles-target-of-rs-740-icici-direct-6064911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 740: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Vardhman Textiles reported a recovery on the revenue front with revenues in Q2FY21 declining YoY marginally by 2.3% to Rs 1625 crore. However, gross margins fell 940 bps YoY to 38.5%, which led EBITDA margin to decline 612 bps YoY to 8.9% in spite of 267 bps reduction in power & fuel cost. EBITDA fell 42% YoY to Rs 144.7 crore. EBITDA was impacted by hedging loss on cotton derivative contracts to the tune of Rs 26 crore. Consequently, PAT declined 49% to Rs 61.6 crore.


Outlook


An improvement in the same is critical for enhancement of financial performance. We maintain HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 740 (~6x FY23E earnings).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 12:56 pm

