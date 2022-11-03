Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles

Vardhman Textiles (VTL) (earlier known as Mahavir Spinning) is part of the Vardhman Group, a large textile conglomerate with a presence across the textile value chain. Vardhman is among few textile companies that have been able to maintain a debt equity ratio below one despite continuous capacity addition • Healthy cash flows have enabled VTL to maintain reasonable debt levels. We expect the D/E ratio to stay at ~0.2x in FY24E.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value VTL at Rs 355 i.e. 8x FY24E earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Vardhman Textiles - 03-11-2022 -icici