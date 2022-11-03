English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 355 in its research report dated November 02, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 03, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


    Vardhman Textiles (VTL) (earlier known as Mahavir Spinning) is part of the Vardhman Group, a large textile conglomerate with a presence across the textile value chain. Vardhman is among few textile companies that have been able to maintain a debt equity ratio below one despite continuous capacity addition • Healthy cash flows have enabled VTL to maintain reasonable debt levels. We expect the D/E ratio to stay at ~0.2x in FY24E.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value VTL at Rs 355 i.e. 8x FY24E earnings.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Vardhman Textiles - 03-11-2022 -icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 10:54 pm