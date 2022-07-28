English
    Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


    Vardhman Textiles (VTL) (earlier known as Mahavir Spinning) is part of the Vardhman Group, a large textile conglomerate with a presence across the textile value chain. Vardhman is among few textile companies that have been able to maintain a debt equity ratio below one despite continuous capacity addition • Healthy cash flows have enabled VTL to maintain reasonable debt levels. We expect the D/E ratio to stay at ~0.3x in FY24E.



    Outlook


    We downgraded the stock from BUY to HOLD in our sector update released on 20th June 2022 and maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value VTL at Rs 300 i.e. 7x FY24E earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:10 pm
