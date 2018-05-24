Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles

Revenues for the quarter declined 5.4% YoY to Rs 1509.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1643 crore). Revenues from the textile segment and acrylic fibre declined 5.7% and 8.6% YoY to Rs 1448.4 crore and Rs 81.1 crore, respectively Gross margins for the quarter expanded significantly by 270 bps YoY to 49%, mainly on account of softening of cotton prices. However, negative operating leverage (employee, power & other expenses as a percentage of sales were up 25 bps, 96 bps & 103 bps YoY, respectively), stemmed the EBITDA margin expansion. Subsequently, EBITDA margins improved 50 bps YoY to 17.2% (I-direct estimate: 16.8%, Q3FY18: 13.7%). On the segmental front, EBIT margins for textile & acrylic segment improved 13 bps and 442 bps to 15.3% and 11.0%, respectively The company has re-estimated the useful life of plant & machinery from 7.5 years to 10 years. This resulted in a decline in depreciation cost by 31% YoY to Rs 62.7 crore. The resultant PAT grew marginally by 3.2% YoY to Rs 163.7 crore (I direct estimate: Rs 163.7 crore).

Outlook

However, going ahead, revenue growth is expected to be muted with uptick in revenues to be a key monitorable for a re-rating of the stock. We have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1280 (PE of 9x FY20 EPS).

