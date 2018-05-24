App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 1280 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Revenues for the quarter declined 5.4% YoY to Rs 1509.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1643 crore). Revenues from the textile segment and acrylic fibre declined 5.7% and 8.6% YoY to Rs 1448.4 crore and Rs 81.1 crore, respectively Gross margins for the quarter expanded significantly by 270 bps YoY to 49%, mainly on account of softening of cotton prices. However, negative operating leverage (employee, power & other expenses as a percentage of sales were up 25 bps, 96 bps & 103 bps YoY, respectively), stemmed the EBITDA margin expansion. Subsequently, EBITDA margins improved 50 bps YoY to 17.2% (I-direct estimate: 16.8%, Q3FY18: 13.7%). On the segmental front, EBIT margins for textile & acrylic segment improved 13 bps and 442 bps to 15.3% and 11.0%, respectively The company has re-estimated the useful life of plant & machinery from 7.5 years to 10 years. This resulted in a decline in depreciation cost by 31% YoY to Rs 62.7 crore. The resultant PAT grew marginally by 3.2% YoY to Rs 163.7 crore (I direct estimate: Rs 163.7 crore).


Outlook


However, going ahead, revenue growth is expected to be muted with uptick in revenues to be a key monitorable for a re-rating of the stock. We have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1280 (PE of 9x FY20 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.