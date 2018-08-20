Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles

Revenues for the quarter grew 8.4% YoY to Rs 1700 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1639.4 crore). Revenues from textile segment grew 7% YoY to Rs 1625 crore while on a low base acrylic fibre reported healthy revenue growth of 47% YoY to Rs 99.5 crore Gross margins for the quarter improved 91 bps YoY to 46.7% (on a sequential basis, gross margins declined 234 bps). Decline in other expenses (down 7% YoY to Rs 205.3 crore) further supported EBITDA growth. EBITDA margins for the quarter expanded 310 bps YoY to 17.2% (I-direct estimate: 19.0%, Q4FY18: 17.2%). Absolute EBITDA grew 33% YoY to Rs 292.2 crore (I direct estimate: Rs 311 crore) Higher finance cost (up 24% YoY to Rs 33.7 crore), lower other income (down 42% YoY to Rs 27.3 crore) coupled with high taxation rate (29.5% vs. 17.6% in Q1FY18) stemmed PAT growth. The resultant PAT grew only 7% YoY to Rs 159.1 crore (I direct estimate: Rs 193.9 crore).

Outlook

FY18 has been a tough period for Vardhman due to various issues like high cost cotton inventory and GST related issues that led to a decline in margins. We expect revenues to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% in FY18-20E to Rs 7340 crore in FY20E as the expanded capacity is likely to come on-stream in H2FY20. In spite of being in a capital intensive business, Vardhman has continuously maintained debt equity ratio below 1. However, going ahead, revenue growth is expected to be in single digits with EBITDA margins at the lower end of the 18-22% range. Uptick in revenues and improvement in EBITDA margin would be key monitorables for a re-rating of the stock. We have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 (PE of 9x FY20 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.