    Hold Vardhman Special Steel; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Vardhman Special Steel with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Special Steel

    Vardhman Special Steel (VSSL) is among India’s leading steel bar producers for automotive applications. It has specialised product offerings, which include steel bars, rods & bright bars of various categories of special & alloy steel. VSSL, incorporated in May 2010, is headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab • In August 2019, VSSL entered into a strategic alliance with Aichi Steel Corporation (ASC) Japan, the main material producer for Toyota Group wherein ASC had participated in equity and had entered into a Technical Assistance Agreement.


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value VSSL at Rs 325 i.e. 7x FY24E EV/EBITDA.