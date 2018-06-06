Hold Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 449: Centrum Research

Centrum Research's research report on Va Tech Wabag

Va Tech Wabag Ltd (Va Tech), for Q4FY18 on a consolidated basis reported weak numbers. Revenue decreased by ~8% YoY to Rs1,037 crore, mainly on account of 42% decline in domestic sales post the implementation of GST. EBITDA declined by 28% to Rs95 crore. Slower sales in the domestic market along with higher other expenses (up 291bps to 6.1% of Q4FY18 revenue), resulted in EBITDA margin contraction of 249bps to 9.1%. Lower operational performance led to net profit decline of 21% to Rs60 crore. As stated by the company, net working capital (excluding cash) stood at 98 days in Mar’18 vs 68 days in Mar’17, owing to delays in collection of receivables due to GST and that from APGENCO (~Rs600 crore).

Va Tech is currently trading at Rs449, near its 52 week low (Rs440 touched in 30 May’18), which could be attributed to the current market volatility, along with concerns of low ordering activity and stretched working capital cycle.

